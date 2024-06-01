This NJ restaurant has one of the best chicken sandwiches

It's at a spot you likely wouldn't think of. In an area of New Jersey you've probably never been to before.

They've got a great drink menu, really nice indoor and outdoor seating and some great views on top of all that.

That's because they are situated on a golf course.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The restaurant I'm describing is The Roost in Cream Ridge New Jersey. You can find them at 181 County Road 539. The restaurant is attached to the clubhouse for the golf course.

I recently dined here (not after a round of golf, shockingly) it was the third time I ate here. Each time I've been more and more impressed. I've gone for lunch and also for dinner and the place just never disappoints.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This time I ordered the hot birdie. Your mouth is gonna water when you hear what's on this sandwich.

It's crispy Nashville-style chicken thighs, coleslaw, chopped pickles on a toasted brioche bun. I mean seriously it was one of the best sandwiches I've ever had.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The chicken thighs are what makes a big difference too. I recently started eating them more frequently and they are far superior to any other chicken part you can eat. The meat is always perfect.

I had a margarita to go along with it which was great as well. An all-around amazing experience at this place. And like I said before, if you sit outside you get to see views of the golf course too. A perfect relaxing spot for lunch or dinner on a weekend to just unwind and enjoy great food and an even better atmosphere.

