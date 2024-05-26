This hidden gem is shockingly one of NJ’s toughest golf courses

The unofficial start to summer is here and the golf season is now in full swing.

The weather has been beautiful recently and I’ve been trying my best to get out and play as much golf as possible at some of the nicest public courses in New Jersey.

I just played one that I would consider one of the hardest in the state.

Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram loading...

That course is Pennsauken Country Club in Pennsauken New Jersey. It’s in Burlington County.

I had played this course once before but didn’t remember it a ton. It was a lot harder than I remembered.

I say that it's shocking that it's hard because the course is not long at all. But it has another defense...

So what makes Pennsauken so hard? There’s a multitude of factors but the main one being that the greens are frankly impossible.

Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram loading...

Let me start by saying the course is in amazing condition. There’s not one spot on the course where the conditions aren’t perfect. It’s got all you can ask for there.

But those greens are devilish because of how fast they’re running, and how many subtle breaks and downhill putts you’ll have.

If you aren’t putting uphill it feels like you’re almost certainly not making your putt. And even if you are putting uphill your putt is pressure packed because if you miss it long, you’re putting back downhill which is just impossible.

Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram Pennsauken Country Club via Instagram loading...

It’s a credit to their grounds crew there that the greens are rolling so fast, and true.

Regardless it’s a course that you must play when given the chance. You may not shoot the best score because of how tough it is there, but you’re not getting a course in better condition.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

