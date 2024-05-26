Sights and sounds of rural New Jersey

New Jersey is a beautiful state inside and out that has so much diversity from top to bottom. Whether it be the landscape of the state, the congestion the open farmland there are so many options for New Jersey when comes to where you want to live.

I’ve grown up in rural, New Jersey, my entire life, but I’ve just recently started to realize that I am so thankful that I have.

I’ve always been a farm-over-city guy but just recently I’ve really taken it upon myself to go out and explore the nature that I have around me and enjoy the peace and quiet it provides.

Come take the picture tour of my little neck of the woods in rural New Jersey.

