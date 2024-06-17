💧 Two NJ towns face water restrictions and low water pressure

As temperatures begin to sizzle, rising into the 90s this week, and Mother Nature dials up the humidity as a heat wave gets underway, two New Jersey towns face water restrictions and periods of low water pressure.

Beginning Monday, June 17, the Passaic Valley Water Commission will be making repairs to water mains in Paterson, which could cause low water pressure and discoloration in Paterson’s first, third, fourth, and fifth wards.

Customers experiencing discoloration are encouraged to run their cold taps until the water is clear.

The project is expected to last two weeks.

Also, a project by the Ocean County Engineering Department on a bridge structure on Colonial Drive in Manchester will cause temporary water restrictions on Monday and Tuesday, June 17-18 in the Manchester Township Water Utility Eastern Service Area.

Work will be performed during the overnight hours in an effort to reduce impact on residents.

However, temporary water restrictions are in place, stopping all irrigation during these two days beginning at noon on Tuesday. Residents are asked to limit water use as much as possible during this time, and not water their lawns for landscaping purposes.

Violators could be subjected to fines.

