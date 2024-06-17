One of our valued employees, Bill Spadea, announced today that he has decided to pursue a candidacy for Governor of New Jersey.

At Townsquare, we respect the rights of our employees to engage in civic activities that contribute to the well-being of our society and serve the local communities that are so important to us.

Until he becomes a legally qualified candidate, Bill will continue to fulfill his employment responsibilities entertaining and informing the local audience on New Jersey 101.5 airwaves and digital platforms, as he has done for the last 9 years. However, we are sensitive to the legal parameters attendant keeping a broadcast personality on air while they are seeking public office.

Accordingly, we have taken steps and imposed guidelines to ensure that Bill’s on-air presence over the coming months and until he becomes a legally qualified candidate are in accordance with New Jersey election law, applicable FCC guidance, and industry standards and best practices for such circumstances.

As a company, and to be clear, Townsquare is and will remain neutral with respect to a Spadea candidacy and does not endorse any political candidates or parties. At the same time, Townsquare will continue to uphold the values of integrity and community involvement personified by our team members.

Download our app and be the first to know breaking news about the 2024 presidential election & 2025 gubernatorial campaign in New Jersey

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 23,300 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 349 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com