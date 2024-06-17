⭕ The woman was driving out of the building that houses CNBC l

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — A woman was stabbed several times while in a vehicle exiting a parking lot at CNBC headquarters late Friday afternoon.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the suspect approached a woman's vehicle as she was driving out of the lot of 900 Sylvan Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was stabbed five times in the upper left arm through an open window before her attacker ran off.

The 30-year-old woman was able to identify her attacker before she was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, officials said. The victim was released several hours later.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, which also recorded an image of the car the suspect was driving, officials said.

Musella said the woman did not know her assailant and did not provoke the attack.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page

Arrest the next day

The investigation identified Harshkumar H. Patel, 29, of Piscataway, as the suspect. He was arrested outside his home Saturday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon.

The 63,000-square-foot facility at 900 Sylvan Ave. opened in 2014 and is the headquarters for CNBC.

