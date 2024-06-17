Woman stabbed leaving CNBC parking lot in NJ
⭕ The woman was driving out of the building that houses CNBC l
⭕ She was stabbed at least five times
⭕ The suspect in the case was arrested at his Piscataway home
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS — A woman was stabbed several times while in a vehicle exiting a parking lot at CNBC headquarters late Friday afternoon.
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said the suspect approached a woman's vehicle as she was driving out of the lot of 900 Sylvan Ave. around 5:30 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman was stabbed five times in the upper left arm through an open window before her attacker ran off.
The 30-year-old woman was able to identify her attacker before she was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, officials said. The victim was released several hours later.
The attack was captured on surveillance video, which also recorded an image of the car the suspect was driving, officials said.
Musella said the woman did not know her assailant and did not provoke the attack.
ALSO READ: Bill Spadea launches campaign for governor of New Jersey
Arrest the next day
The investigation identified Harshkumar H. Patel, 29, of Piscataway, as the suspect. He was arrested outside his home Saturday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a weapon.
The 63,000-square-foot facility at 900 Sylvan Ave. opened in 2014 and is the headquarters for CNBC.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
This stunning, $5M NJ art lover's home is for sale
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant