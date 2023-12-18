Why you can’t burn Xmas trees in NJ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Canva Canva loading...

In New Jersey, employers and landlords can't discriminate against individuals based on their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or age — and the list goes on.

But that list doesn't go far enough, according to legislation that narrowly cleared a New Jersey Senate committee.

Discrimination based on one's height or weight would be prohibited under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, if the measure is passed by both legislative houses and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Francis Medina (Priscila Santiago via Facebook/ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Francis Medina (Priscila Santiago via Facebook/ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

BELLEVILLE — A young child is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after his father was killed in a daytime drive-by shooting, according to a published report.

Francis Medina, 37, was shot several times around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

(Hopewell Township police (Mercer)/Canva) (Hopewell Township police (Mercer)/Canva) loading...

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — An email threatening to detonate bombs hidden in a house of worship in this Mercer County town has also been sent to other houses of worship throughout New Jersey and the country.

The Hopewell Township police said a local house of worship received an email containing the threat around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities did not say which house of worship received the threat or what religion it hosted.

(New Jersey State Police) (New Jersey State Police) loading...

READINGTON — The New Jersey State Police are trying to identify the driver of a white pickup truck who opened fire on a tractor-trailer on I-78 in Hunterdon County.

Investigators want the public's help to find the suspected shooter.

Police said a tractor-trailer was headed east on I-78 through Readington around 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon

Canva Canva loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy says "no" to reviving a post-holiday tradition for some New Jersey towns.

The health of New Jersey residents is more important than winter celebrations, according to Murphy's veto of a bill that would have permitted municipalities to hold annual events for the open burning of Christmas trees.

Christmas trees are on New Jersey's list of refuse materials that cannot be openly burned. But only in 2019 did the state Department of Environmental Protection start threatening enforcement due to the negative health impacts associated with the events.

Let it out: A list of grievances for a perfect Jersey Festivus Celebrated December 23 on the sitcom "Seinfeld." Although not technically a true holiday, it's still perfect for New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station (Plus trends for this year will also be included and fine-tuned as we get closer to the big Christmas holiday). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Missed your exit? A message for those who go in reverse For those New Jersey drivers who back up after passing their exit, please listen up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.