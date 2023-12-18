Why you can’t burn Xmas trees in NJ — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ Discriminating against height and weight is legal, for now, in NJ
In New Jersey, employers and landlords can't discriminate against individuals based on their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or age — and the list goes on.
But that list doesn't go far enough, according to legislation that narrowly cleared a New Jersey Senate committee.
Discrimination based on one's height or weight would be prohibited under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, if the measure is passed by both legislative houses and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
⬛ NJ man killed, 4-year-old boy hospitalized in Belleville shooting
BELLEVILLE — A young child is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after his father was killed in a daytime drive-by shooting, according to a published report.
Francis Medina, 37, was shot several times around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
⬛ Bomb threats target houses of worship throughout New Jersey
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — An email threatening to detonate bombs hidden in a house of worship in this Mercer County town has also been sent to other houses of worship throughout New Jersey and the country.
The Hopewell Township police said a local house of worship received an email containing the threat around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities did not say which house of worship received the threat or what religion it hosted.
⬛ Raging driver shoots at semi-truck on I-78, cops say
READINGTON — The New Jersey State Police are trying to identify the driver of a white pickup truck who opened fire on a tractor-trailer on I-78 in Hunterdon County.
Investigators want the public's help to find the suspected shooter.
Police said a tractor-trailer was headed east on I-78 through Readington around 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon
⬛ Was it a Grinch-like move? NJ gov says no to Christmas tree burns
Gov. Phil Murphy says "no" to reviving a post-holiday tradition for some New Jersey towns.
The health of New Jersey residents is more important than winter celebrations, according to Murphy's veto of a bill that would have permitted municipalities to hold annual events for the open burning of Christmas trees.
Christmas trees are on New Jersey's list of refuse materials that cannot be openly burned. But only in 2019 did the state Department of Environmental Protection start threatening enforcement due to the negative health impacts associated with the events.
Let it out: A list of grievances for a perfect Jersey Festivus
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2023 odds for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Missed your exit? A message for those who go in reverse
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.