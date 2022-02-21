Although I'm not a huge TV watcher, every once in a while, a show comes along that piques my interest.

After a great night in Atlantic City hosting another great performance from my friend Michael Martoccis and the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra, my wife and I woke up to an actual day off this Sunday. Days off are usually dominated by food and rest and after a satisfying breakfast, we settled in to actually watch TV.

It was cold out and we had a fire going, so hitting the couch seemed like the right move. Part of the problem with watching TV is that between all of the cable channels and streaming services, the choices are endless.

We're famous in the family for taking almost as much time to find something to watch as we'll spend watching. With this in mind, we let Netflix do the picking for us.

The first title that popped up in what's trending, Archive 81.

Although a bit of a slow start, this new series does not disappoint. Suspenseful, scary moments that leave you eager to see the next episode. I will admit that it's a tad confusing and you really don't know what's going on until the third episode.

Although the show is pure fiction it raises many questions about death and the concept of parallel universes. What happens after you die? People of faith have some pretty solid ideas on this question for sure.

Regardless of your own version of what you think happens, the question that I took from the show was whether or not living people can communicate with those who have passed on. There are many people making a great living as mediums claiming that they can reunity you with dead loved ones. For me, I don't buy it, but with so many believing, you have to ask, is it real or do people just convince themselves that they made contact.

After a Netflix-related search on what shows people in NJ have been looking for in the past month, here's what's trending:

Anxious People (2021)

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Brazen (2022)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (2022)

True Story (2021)

Twentysomethings (2021)

Stay Close (2021)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (2021)

