Spadea live in Atlantic City for a music, comedy tribute to Frank Sinatra

Don't miss our next big show at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City this weekend.

On Saturday night, I'll be back on stage hosting a great show with Michael Martocci singing Sinatra, Dean Schnieder conducting the 20-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra and One Funny Lisa Marie opening up with her unique brand of comedy.

It's great to be busy again with live shows. The nearly two-year pause was a disaster for performers of all types: comics musicians, stagehands, ushers, and small business owners who own and manage the many venues across the state.

As you know, we've played at the Hard Rock and Borgata in AC and I'm excited to add Harrah's to our list.

We've also hit the Basie, Paramount, and the Carteret performing arts center with a variety of shows.

This one is a bit different than the previous Sopranos and Real Housewives of New Jersey events I've had the pleasure of hosting. This is an old-school Sinatra event with a top comic opening with laughs and then a musical performance that you will not soon forget.

Join me and enjoy a great night out in Atlantic City!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

