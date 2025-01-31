Netflix officially launches brand new Fort Monmouth NJ website

It looks like Netflix is yet another step closer to making their Fort Monmouth facility a reality. The company has officially launched its website for the future New Jersey studios.

This has been a long time coming, with so many across the state are excited about this. For those of us living here, this really does bring us one step closer to being the true Hollywood of the East Coast.

The site gives nothing but praise for the state of New Jersey. From a great welcoming message to calling us "the birthplace of the film industry," it's obvious Netflix cannot wait for their new studios to finally arrive.

As for the reason they want to build here? Well, it all comes back to our talent. According to the site, "New Jersey has top-notch crews, talent, and a vibrant creative sector, which we intend to tap into and further enrich."

Of course, this isn't just great news for Netflix. This is also fantastic news for New Jersey's economy, especially towns in the surrounding area.

12 soundstages are proposed with construction expected to begin toward the end of 2025. TV shows, movies, and more are expected to be produced at the brand-new state-of-the-art facility.

The website also lists a handful of community partners which include Fufill Foodbank of Monmouth County, Count Basie Center for the Arts Breakthrough Filmmaker Festival, and more.

Click or tap here to see the all-new Netflix website specifically focused on their future Fort Monmouth facility.

