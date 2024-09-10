New Jersey Water bottle ban — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

The federal government has been saving tens of billions of dollars per year thanks to a limit on the amount of local and state taxes you can deduct from your federal tax liability.

But business leaders and officials say New Jerseyans can no longer afford to help with taking on the financial burden, and they want to make sure that the end of 2025 truly marks the end of the SALT cap that was enacted as part of a package of bills in 2017.

On Sep. 16, 2019, then 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished while playing with her brother at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey, while her mother and young aunt were in their car nearby.

Despite the efforts and theories of many, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Authorities believe she was abducted from the playground area of the park, though not much has been ascertained beyond that.

At the funeral of hockey player Johnny Gaudreau on Monday, his wife revealed that she is pregnant with their third child.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were laid to rest Monday during a funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Media, Pennsylvania. The service was live-streamed by Johnny's team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buses brought players and others to the church and a crowd of hundreds walked in for the service, including several children wearing Johnny's No. 13 jerseys. Known to fans as “Johnny Hockey.”

A New Jersey doctor has been “outed” by the New York Post as the real-life antagonist of a best-selling memoir, in which women said they were catfished online by a sneaky love interest.

“There is No Ethan” debuted in June to acclaim from the New York Times, People Magazine and Spotify, among others.

The author and sociologist chronicles her own experience and that of two other women who developed separate digital relationships in 2011 with “Ethan Schuman” - who turned out to be Dr. Emily Slutsky.

Is your place constantly stocked with single-use plastic water bottles? Do you constantly make water bottle purchases at convenience stores?

The future could look a lot different in New Jersey.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset, told Politico he’s “looking into” a single-use plastic water bottle ban. There’s no bill at the moment, but their reporting said he got inspiration after visiting areas in Cape Cod with a similar measure, which bans single-serve bottles but not larger containers available at supermarkets.

