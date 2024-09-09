‘Dulce’s 5 Year Awareness Day’ planned for NJ park where she disappeared

On Sep. 16, 2019, then 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez vanished while playing with her brother at a park in Bridgeton, New Jersey, while her mother and young aunt were in their car nearby.

Despite the efforts and theories of many, her disappearance remains a mystery.

Authorities believe she was abducted from the playground area of the park, though not much has been ascertained beyond that.

FBI/Newark FBI/Newark loading...

On Sept. 16, to mark the 5th anniversary of the day Dulce went missing, her family and supporters are organizing an event near a tree dedicated to her, near the spot she was last seen.

Organizers on the Facebook page for the group Justice for Dulce Maria Alavez are calling it "Dulce's 5 Year Awareness Day" and are asking attendees to wear yellow. The event is free and open to all and begins at 4 PM at Babe Ruth Street in Bridgeton.

Age progression photos of Dulce Alavez (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) Age progression photos of Dulce Alavez (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) loading...

They are also using the event to offer prayers for Dulce's return, and are urging anyone with information on Dulce's whereabouts to share that information.

Events are held in Dulce's honor multiple times per year. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, investigators have traveled to and/or interfaced with law enforcement in 11 states and Mexico in attempts to find her.

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler