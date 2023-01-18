Watch – New Jersey’s First News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
⬛ Gun seizures rise at NJ airports
Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA.
Click HERE to read more.
⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring
Some are blaming offshore wind development off the NJ coast while others point the finger at vessel collisions, plastic and climate change
Click HERE to read more.
⬛ Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
A two-year repair project starting next month means the NJ bound Holland Tunnel will be closed for six overnights a week until 2025, Port Authority reports.
Click HERE to read more.
⬛ Is this the end of horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia and NYC?
The only tour company in Philadelphia cleared out their horse stable, but then vowed to return. In New York City, a measure to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric carriages is being re-introduced
Click HERE to read more.
⬛ Do you feel safe? NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime
Join us on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special: “Rising Crime in New Jersey.”
Click HERE to read more.
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.