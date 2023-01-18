Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

⬛ Gun seizures rise at NJ airports

Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA.

⬛ What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups sparring

Some are blaming offshore wind development off the NJ coast while others point the finger at vessel collisions, plastic and climate change

⬛ Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel

A two-year repair project starting next month means the NJ bound Holland Tunnel will be closed for six overnights a week until 2025, Port Authority reports.

⬛ Is this the end of horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia and NYC?

The only tour company in Philadelphia cleared out their horse stable, but then vowed to return. In New York City, a measure to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric carriages is being re-introduced

⬛ Do you feel safe? NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime

Join us on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special: “Rising Crime in New Jersey.”

