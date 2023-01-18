Gun seizures rise at New Jersey’s airports

Travelers trying to get a gun on a plane in New Jersey continues to be a growing problem, according to the TSA.

Agents detected and seized 14 guns at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2020. That was two more than were seized in 2021.

Guns were found at New Jersey's smaller airports, as well. The TSA reports they found two guns at Trenton-Mercer Airport and one at Atlantic City International Airport.

For the New Jersey-New York metro region, the TSA reports a total of 39 guns were found and stopped from getting aboard a commercial aircraft. 11 guns were seized at LaGuardia and another 7 guns at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Still, that pales in comparison to Philadelphia International Airport. TSA agents nabbed 44 guns at checkpoints in Philly's airport, which was among the highest number of seizures in the nation.

In all, 6,542 guns were found in passenger carry-on luggage at U.S. airports in 2022. That is up from 5,972 in 2021.

The TSA says 88% of the guns that were seized were loaded.

Atlanta's airport had the highest number of gun seizures at 448. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was second with 385.

There are legal ways to transport a gun on a commercial airline flight. The TSA has put together a guide and video which you can access here.

In addition, any questions you have will be answered on the TSA website. You can also take a photo of anything you want to bring on the plane and send a tweet to @AskTSA or a text message to (275-872) for real-time assistance.

