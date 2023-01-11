UPDATE 7:25 A.M.

No planes will take-off until at least 9 a.m.

The FAA has ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Once flights do resume, expect major delays.

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.

All flights remain grounded at Newark Liberty International Airport and nationwide. Thousands of flights are impacted.

The FAA tweeted that progress continues to be made on the computer system that failed. The failure impacted pilots' ability to share information.

"While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited," the FAA said.

United Airlines, Newark's largest carrier, confirmed all their flights were grounded at Newark, but offered no estimate when flights would resume.

UPDATE 6:45 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration appears to be making progress restoring the computer system that resulted in the grounding of all flights.

In a tweet, the FAA says "final validation checks" are currently being performed the system is being reloaded.

Original Post 6:33 a.m.

All flights have been grounded at Newark Liberty International Airport and nationwide due to a computer crash at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The failure is being described as a catastrophic system error, and no estimate has been provided on a possible restoration time.

The Air Traffic Control System Command Center has warned travelers to brace for long flight delays.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking for more details.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking for more details.

