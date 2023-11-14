A big change for NJ’s busiest airport just before the holidays

Newark Liberty International Airport has been a giant construction zone for years. In 2016, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey pledged billions of dollars to replace Newark's Terminal A. The shiny new terminal had its grand opening almost a year ago, on January 12, 2023.

The work continues, however, as airport infrastructure continues to be improved and upgraded. The next major project is the replacement and realignment of Newark's AirTrain, scheduled to be completed in 2029.

Along those lines, the Port Authority announced a big change to airport operations starting Wednesday, November 15, 2023. And it will affect countless travelers flying to New Jersey for the holiday season.

The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport features some very Jersey-centric decor. (PANYNJ)

Since 1986, the monorail (officially called "AirTrain Newark") has carried passengers from each of the airport's three passenger terminals to a massive shared rental car complex at station "P3". (Not to be confused with former daily parking lots P1 and P2, which were demolished to build the new Terminal A facility. Or P4, the short-term parking garage. Or P6, the long-term economy parking lot on the northern edge of the airport.)

The current "P3" rental car facility at EWR is sprawling. (Google Maps)

However, the Port Authority has announced that as of 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the new consolidated rental car center will be relocated to the first three floors of the new Terminal A parking garage. At the same time, the P3 AirTrain station will close permanently.

An aerial view of Newark Liberty International Airport's new Terminal A, as it neared completion in November 2022. (PANYNJ)

The move affects all 10 on-site rental car companies: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt, and Thrifty.

As of Wednesday, passengers arriving into Terminal B or Terminal C will take the AirTrain to the Terminal A station to rent a car.

Those arriving via Terminal A can access the new facility via passenger walkway or shuttle bus.

Drivers returning a car before an outbound flight should follow new "Rental Car Return" signage along the maze of roadways approaching EWR.

There are probably hundreds of signs and navigational aids around the labyrinth of Newark Airport's roadways that will need to be updated. (Google Street View)

I can only imagine that the logistics of relocating all rental car operations a quarter-mile down the road is an enormous undertaking. Every car must be moved. Every sign must be changed. I'm sure there will be some bumps in the road (no pun intended). But the new facility looks like a much more modern and accessible way to service visitors to the great Garden State.

Bottom line: Make sure any friends and family coming to town this holiday season knows about the change.

