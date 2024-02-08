Solar eclipse road trip? Where NJ sky-watchers can go this April
On April 8, 2024, most of North America will be treated to a spectacular show in the sky, a total eclipse of the sun. The cosmic ballet goes on.
Here in New Jersey, we are expected to experience about 90% of the sun obscured. Between about 2:07 p.m. and 4:36 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the sun will be partially obscured by the moon. It will get noticeably darker and even a bit cooler. (Fingers crossed for a favorable, sunny weather forecast!)
It will be an even grander show than the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, during which the Garden State reached about 80% coverage.
Unfortunately, NJ will fall about 200 miles outside the path of totality this time around. That is the real stellar spectacle, stretching along a narrow corridor from Texas to Maine. As the dark silhouette of the moon completely blocks the sun for approximately 4 minutes, it becomes quite dark. And you can see a rare view of only the outer rim of the sun's corona and photosphere.
April 8, 2024 will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States until August 12, 2045.
You don't have to be an "eclipse chaser" — also known as an "umbraphile" — to recognize the rarity and prominence of this celestial event.
So you have two months to make plans. Are you going to stay here at home in New Jersey and watch the partial eclipse? Or will you drive, fly, take a train, or take a bus for a little eclipse totality tourism?
Let me give you a few eclipse travel planning tips before we dive into the 18 destinations you may consider.
1.) Get those eclipse glasses early. These make it safe to look directly at the sun before, during, and after the eclipse. Remember in 2017, viewing lenses sold out well in advance of the event. You want to be prepared and protected. (And remember, you can safely take off eclipse glasses during 100% totality only.)
2.) If you are traveling to a special eclipse destination, arrive early. You will absolutely not be the only one with the same idea.
3.) One big factor that could get in the way of eclipse viewing: Weather. Rain and clouds would completely spoil the show. So you might want to have a backup plan (or several) to pivot, in case the forecast turns gray.
If you are going to travel to the totality zone, the cool thing is that you can host an eclipse viewing party literally anywhere — just drive there, step out of your car, view the eclipse, and drive home.
Here are the major cities and hot spots that fall within the April 8, 2024 path of totality. (One-way driving distances and travel times are calculated from Newark, NJ, and are rough approximations generated from Google Maps.)
Pottersville, New York
Driving north from New Jersey on the NYS Thruway (I-87), this is the first town you will come to in the path of totality in Warren County, NY.
Driving Distance... 231 miles
Drive Time... 3 hours, 45 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check Out... Natural Stone Bridge and Caves Park, Schroon Lake
Syracuse, New York
Driving Distance... 237 miles
Drive Time... 4 hours, 2 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 12 minutes)
Also Check out... Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology, Erie Canal Museum
Burlington, Vermont
Driving Distance... 297 miles
Drive Time... 5 hours, 24 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes)
Also Check out... Lake Champlain, Ben & Jerry's Factory
Plattsburgh, New York
Driving Distance... 318 miles
Drive Time... 4 hours, 56 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check out... Lake Champlain, War of 1812 Museum
Rochester, New York
Driving Distance... 323 miles
Drive Time... 5 hours, 20 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 18 minutes)
Also Check out... Garbage Plate, George Eastman Museum
Buffalo, New York
Driving Distance... 363 miles
Drive Time... 6 hours, 13 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 26 minutes)
Also Check out... Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Falls
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Note: You must have a passport or enhanced driving license to enter Canada from the United States.
Driving Distance... 368 miles
Drive Time... 5 hours, 57 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Also Check out... Notre Dame Cathedral, Old Montreal
Youngstown, Ohio
Traveling west from New Jersey on Interstate 80, this is the first major town you will pass in the path of totality, just over the PA/OH state line.
Driving Distance... 387 miles
Drive Time... 6 hours, 13 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check Out... OH WOW! Children's Center of Science & Technology, Lanterman's Mill & Covered Bridge
Erie, Pennsylvania
Driving Distance... 422 miles
Drive Time... 6 hours, 43 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check out... Lake Erie, Erie Maritime Museum
Cleveland, Ohio
Driving Distance... 453 miles
Drive Time... 7 hours, 17 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Also Check out... Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cedar Point (Sandusky)
Presque Isle, Maine
Driving Distance... 612 miles
Drive Time... 10 hours, 13 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Also Check out... Northern Maine Museum of Science, Aroostook State Park
Indianapolis, Indiana
Driving Distance... 698 miles
Drive Time... 11 hours, 7 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 2 hours, 23 minutes)
Also Check out... Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Paducah, Kentucky
Driving Distance... 949 miles
Drive Time... 14 hours, 46 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check out... The National Quilt Museum, Paducah Riverfront
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Driving Distance... 1000 miles
Drive Time... 15 hours, 49 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check out... Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, Trail of Tears
Little Rock, Arkansas
Driving Distance... 1222 miles
Drive Time... 18 hours, 30 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... No
Also Check out... Museum of Discovery, Pinnacle Mountain State Park
Dallas, Texas
Driving Distance... 1537 miles
Drive Time... 23 hours, 13 minutes
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 3 minutes)
Also Check out... Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dealey Plaza
Austin, Texas
Driving Distance... 1732 miles
Drive Time... 26 hours
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 19 minutes)
Also Check out... Texas State Capitol, Wonderspaces
San Antonio, Texas
Driving Distance... 1813 miles
Drive Time... 27 hours
Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 39 minutes)
Also Check out... The Alamo, San Antonio River Walk
