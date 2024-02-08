Solar eclipse road trip? Where NJ sky-watchers can go this April

On April 8, 2024, most of North America will be treated to a spectacular show in the sky, a total eclipse of the sun. The cosmic ballet goes on.

Here in New Jersey, we are expected to experience about 90% of the sun obscured. Between about 2:07 p.m. and 4:36 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the sun will be partially obscured by the moon. It will get noticeably darker and even a bit cooler. (Fingers crossed for a favorable, sunny weather forecast!)

Solar Eclipse Draws Crowds To North Queensland Vantage Points 2017 solar eclipse, as viewed from Palm Cove, Australia. (Getty Images) loading...

It will be an even grander show than the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, during which the Garden State reached about 80% coverage.

Unfortunately, NJ will fall about 200 miles outside the path of totality this time around. That is the real stellar spectacle, stretching along a narrow corridor from Texas to Maine. As the dark silhouette of the moon completely blocks the sun for approximately 4 minutes, it becomes quite dark. And you can see a rare view of only the outer rim of the sun's corona and photosphere.

April 8, 2024 will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States until August 12, 2045.

You don't have to be an "eclipse chaser" — also known as an "umbraphile" — to recognize the rarity and prominence of this celestial event.

So you have two months to make plans. Are you going to stay here at home in New Jersey and watch the partial eclipse? Or will you drive, fly, take a train, or take a bus for a little eclipse totality tourism?

The path of totality of the April 2024 total solar eclipse, crossing the United States from Texas to Maine. (NASA) The path of totality of the April 2024 total solar eclipse, crossing the United States from Texas to Maine. (NASA) loading...

Let me give you a few eclipse travel planning tips before we dive into the 18 destinations you may consider.

1.) Get those eclipse glasses early. These make it safe to look directly at the sun before, during, and after the eclipse. Remember in 2017, viewing lenses sold out well in advance of the event. You want to be prepared and protected. (And remember, you can safely take off eclipse glasses during 100% totality only.)

2.) If you are traveling to a special eclipse destination, arrive early. You will absolutely not be the only one with the same idea.

3.) One big factor that could get in the way of eclipse viewing: Weather. Rain and clouds would completely spoil the show. So you might want to have a backup plan (or several) to pivot, in case the forecast turns gray.

Solar Eclipse viewing glasses in NJ Here's where to get Solar Eclipse viewing glasses in NJ (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) loading...

If you are going to travel to the totality zone, the cool thing is that you can host an eclipse viewing party literally anywhere — just drive there, step out of your car, view the eclipse, and drive home.

Here are the major cities and hot spots that fall within the April 8, 2024 path of totality. (One-way driving distances and travel times are calculated from Newark, NJ, and are rough approximations generated from Google Maps.)

Pottersville, New York

Driving north from New Jersey on the NYS Thruway (I-87), this is the first town you will come to in the path of totality in Warren County, NY.

Driving Distance... 231 miles

Drive Time... 3 hours, 45 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check Out... Natural Stone Bridge and Caves Park, Schroon Lake

Syracuse, New York

Driving Distance... 237 miles

Drive Time... 4 hours, 2 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 12 minutes)

Also Check out... Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology, Erie Canal Museum

Burlington, Vermont

Driving Distance... 297 miles

Drive Time... 5 hours, 24 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes)

Also Check out... Lake Champlain, Ben & Jerry's Factory

Plattsburgh, New York

Driving Distance... 318 miles

Drive Time... 4 hours, 56 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check out... Lake Champlain, War of 1812 Museum

Rochester, New York

Driving Distance... 323 miles

Drive Time... 5 hours, 20 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 18 minutes)

Also Check out... Garbage Plate, George Eastman Museum

Buffalo, New York

Driving Distance... 363 miles

Drive Time... 6 hours, 13 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 26 minutes)

Also Check out... Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Falls

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Note: You must have a passport or enhanced driving license to enter Canada from the United States.

Driving Distance... 368 miles

Drive Time... 5 hours, 57 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 34 minutes)

Also Check out... Notre Dame Cathedral, Old Montreal

Youngstown, Ohio

Traveling west from New Jersey on Interstate 80, this is the first major town you will pass in the path of totality, just over the PA/OH state line.

Driving Distance... 387 miles

Drive Time... 6 hours, 13 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check Out... OH WOW! Children's Center of Science & Technology, Lanterman's Mill & Covered Bridge

Erie, Pennsylvania

Driving Distance... 422 miles

Drive Time... 6 hours, 43 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check out... Lake Erie, Erie Maritime Museum

Cleveland, Ohio

Driving Distance... 453 miles

Drive Time... 7 hours, 17 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes)

Also Check out... Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cedar Point (Sandusky)

Presque Isle, Maine

Driving Distance... 612 miles

Drive Time... 10 hours, 13 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes)

Also Check out... Northern Maine Museum of Science, Aroostook State Park

Indianapolis, Indiana

Driving Distance... 698 miles

Drive Time... 11 hours, 7 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 2 hours, 23 minutes)

Also Check out... Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Paducah, Kentucky

Driving Distance... 949 miles

Drive Time... 14 hours, 46 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check out... The National Quilt Museum, Paducah Riverfront

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Driving Distance... 1000 miles

Drive Time... 15 hours, 49 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check out... Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, Trail of Tears

Little Rock, Arkansas

Driving Distance... 1222 miles

Drive Time... 18 hours, 30 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... No

Also Check out... Museum of Discovery, Pinnacle Mountain State Park

Dallas, Texas

Driving Distance... 1537 miles

Drive Time... 23 hours, 13 minutes

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 3 minutes)

Also Check out... Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Dealey Plaza

Austin, Texas

Driving Distance... 1732 miles

Drive Time... 26 hours

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 19 minutes)

Also Check out... Texas State Capitol, Wonderspaces

San Antonio, Texas

Driving Distance... 1813 miles

Drive Time... 27 hours

Nonstop Flights from Newark... Yes (Flight Time: 4 hours, 39 minutes)

Also Check out... The Alamo, San Antonio River Walk

