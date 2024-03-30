Check out this cool eclipse simulator for your NJ town

Experiencing a solar eclipse is a truly unforgettable experience, regardless if it's full or partial. I remember getting up early to catch the partial solar eclipse sunrise in June 2021.

I was very fortunate at the time to be living right by the Atlantic coast on the Jersey Shore. Just seeing that burning crescent pop over the horizon was certainly a sight I'll never forget.

Of course, the solar eclipse on April 2024 will be much closer to totality than the June 2021 eclipse was. However, that eclipse occurred at sunrise, whereas the 2024 eclipse will be peaking during the afternoon.

But regardless of when it occurs, or how close to totality we get, experiencing a solar eclipse is something very special. And if you're wondering what the solar eclipse might look like in your part of New Jersey, you're in luck.

There's a nifty simulator where you can plug in your location and see just how close to totality the Great North American Eclipse will be in your part of the state.

And the best part is, you're not just limited to New Jersey. In fact, you can take a peek at any location throughout the country if you're curious to see what the eclipse will look like outside the Garden State.

Before we check out the simulator, let's first take a look at a few important items to help get you ready for the next solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Solar eclipse in New Jersey Canva loading...

Eclipse Simulator

Curious to know what the next solar eclipse will look like in your part of New Jersey? No problem.

You can find the eclipse simulator here (you can put your exact location in the upper right-hand corner).

And here's another simulator that's more specific to the April 8, 2024, Great American Solar Eclipse. This also includes more specific information as it relates to April 8 (click or tap here for more).

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.