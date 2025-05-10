Here's a question for you - When will New Jersey see its next solar eclipse? Will there be one in 2025?

Let's start out with that second question - Will there be a solar eclipse in New Jersey in 2025? The answer to that is yes. However, it already happened.

New Jersey's most recent solar eclipse occurred on March 29, 2025. But you mostly didn't notice it for a couple of reasons.

Time

The first reason is time. The eclipse occurred in the early morning hours, meaning some around the state were still asleep.

But even for those who were awake, you would've needed a prime viewing spot to see it. And, you would've needed to be along the coast (unless you were in a high-rise building with a clear view of the horizon).

That's because the eclipse was already underway when sunrise occurred. More likely than not, the eclipse was already over by the time the sun got high enough in the sky for us to see.

Walk on Avalon Beach at Sunrise Getty Images loading...

Percentage

The second reason you might have missed it has to do with the type of eclipse it was. More specifically, the percentage of the sun that was covered.

The March 29, 2025, eclipse was a partial solar eclipse, meaning only part of the sun was blocked by the moon. That percentage, however, was relatively small. But that doesn't mean it wasn't noticeable.

It again boiled down to where you were and if you had a clear view of the sunrise. For those who did, they would've seen a small portion of the left side of the sun blocked. Almost like someone took a small bite out of it.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Our next eclipse

As for the rest of 2025? Unfortunately, New Jersey won't be seeing any more eclipses for this year. And it won't be until 2029 when we'll see our next really noticeable solar eclipse. But that doesn't mean we won't have more between now and then.

Here's a look at all the dates that New Jersey will experience a solar eclipse, complete with illustrations to help show you approximately how much of the sun will be covered, and where. And those who are wondering, yes, New Jersey will eventually see a complete total eclipse.

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.