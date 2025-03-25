LOOK: NJ to experience a surprise partial solar sunrise eclipse

Right on the heels of a full-blood moon lunar eclipse is yet another celestial event. And this one might be a bit of a surprise for some.

I say surprise because it's not nearly as grand as the last couple of solar eclipses we've seen here in the Garden State. However, the timing of this eclipse will make it extra unique... let alone happening on the weekend.

New Jersey's next solar eclipse will be happening on Saturday, March 29, 2025, around 6:50 a.m. Should the skies be clear toward the eastern sky, you should be able to get a glimpse of it.

The last time New Jersey experienced a partial solar eclipse sunrise, it was really quite something to see. But I will admit, this one won't be as complete for us as the last partial sunrise eclipse was.

With that said it's still pretty cool to see part of the sun chipped away as it pops over the horizon. And the best part? If you can get to the coast, you'll have a completely unobstructed view (weather permitting, that is).

This particular solar eclipse is classified as a total or full eclipse. That means areas that are in complete totality will not see the famed "ring of fire." The farther north and east you are, the more of the eclipse you'll see.

If you still have your solar glasses from last year, this is the time to dig them up as that'll allow you to really have a good, and safe look at the eclipse. Remember, it's never safe to look directly at the sun as it gets higher in the sky.

Details of the March 29 solar eclipse are below, along with all the solar eclipses New Jersey will experience through 2100. And yes, that includes a total solar eclipse.

March 29, 2025

More Details on the March 2025 solar eclipse can be found here.

