Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100, including totality

As news buzzes around about the annular eclipse on October 14, 2023, those of us in New Jersey shouldn't feel too upset that we would only see around 25% of it. But even then, rain chances make viewing this particular eclipse first-hand virtually impossible for us.

But there's no need to worry in New Jersey as we'll be treated to a much bigger and better event come 2024. A total solar eclipse is coming with The Garden State being in an excellent viewing area.

The United States as a whole has been fairly lucky over the past several years when it comes to solar eclipses. Even here in New Jersey, we've been able to experience at least portions of the eclipse unfolding in the past.

Think back to June 10, 2021. That was the last time New Jersey was fortunate enough to witness such an event.

What made this even even rarer was the fact that it was a solar eclipse sunrise. And a good portion of the sun was obstructed by the moon at that very moment.

It pretty much resembled a cradle rising over the horizon. What's more, because it was so low in the sky it was actually safe to look at with the naked eye at the very beginning.

Here's just a quick look back at that day. Some of these images are absolutely stunning.

April 8, 2024, and beyond

It won't be long before New Jersey experiences its next major solar event. April 8, 2024, will be a near-total eclipse for us.

Then in 2025, New Jersey will experience another partial sunrise eclipse. And beyond that will see more near-total solar eclipses, including one at full totality.

Here's a look at every solar eclipse that'll affect New Jersey throughout the 21st century.

