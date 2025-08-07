Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Even if not always visible, homelessness is a rising problem across New Jersey.

On the same winter night early this year, there were 13,748 people experiencing homelessness in New Jersey, as counted by the annual, point-in-time NJ Counts 2025 survey.

That was up 8% from last year — and was a 57% spike in homelessness in New Jersey since 2022, according to the data.

In that same three year span, sheltered homelessness increased by 51% and unsheltered homelessness increased by 103%.

“Honestly I think we’re seeing more and more of a shift of who is experiencing homelessness and really seeing it can be anyone. A lot of folks are one paycheck away from possibly experiencing homelessness,” Katelyn Ravensbergen, Senior Associate of Monarch Housing Associates, said to New Jersey 101.5.

The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency partners with Monarch Housing Associates in doing the annual Point-in-Time Count.

🚨Eric Wilson drove a pickup truck into a house on Hillcrest Drive in Branchburg

🚨Police found Wilson's license was suspended for a 4th time

🚨Officers said Wilson smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy

BRANCHBURG — The driver of a pickup truck whose license was suspended for the fourth time for DWI went through the wall of a home on Monday morning. He now faces new drunk driving charges.

The pickup driven by Eric Wilson, 50, of Somerville, crashed into the first-floor brick wall of the home on Hillcrest Drive in Branchburg around 9:30 a.m, according to the complaint in the case. One person inside the house was escorted out but was not injured.

Wilson got himself out the truck and refused medical treatment despite having a gash on his head, according to Branchburg police Chief Richard Buck.

Officers said that Wilson's eyes were bloodshot and watery. He smelled of alcohol, they said.

🚨 Two e-bikers rode in front of Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian's car

🚨 Gillian said they went through a red light and into the path of his car

🚨 The mayor is taking several steps to make e-bikers aware of safety

OCEAN CITY — A near-miss with kids riding e-bikes shocked a Jersey Shore mayor into action.

Mayor Jay Gillian said two “young e-bike riders “ on the wrong side of the road went through a red light and into the path of his vehicle, narrowly avoiding a collision.

“Only the grace of God saved their lives. The near-miss shook me to my core. This is a situation that plays out daily throughout our town and state as more and more young and inexperienced riders obtain e-bikes,” Gillian said on the city website.

The mayor said the incident has prompted him to take several steps to ensure the safety of e-riders within Ocean City.

✅ Thomas Gibbs was last heard from by his family on July 21

✅ His family reported him as missing on July 28

✅ The massive Dragon Bravo megafire did not stop a search for Gibbs

National Park Service rangers have scaled back their search for a Freehold Township man who has been missing in the Grand Canyon for over a week as one of the largest wildfires in Arizona burned.

Thomas Gibbs, 35, of Freehold Township, went on a solo trip to the Grand Canyon and was last heard from by his family on July 22. They reported him missing on July 28, the same day his Tesla Cybertruck was found parked in the Grandview Point parking lot on the South Rim.

The search focused on the Grandview Trail, a trail described as being for "for experienced desert hikers only."

According to a Facebook post by his sister Valerie Saunders Gibbs' birthday was July 22. She is looking to hear from anyone who may have texted with Gibbs to construct a timeline of events leading to his disappearance.

✈ 'Technology issue' grounds all United flights at Newark, other airports

✈ Flights were held for over five hours

✈ Residual delays expected as flights resume

If you are flying on United Airlines, check with the carrier before you head to the airport.

Residual delays are expected after a 'technology issue' grounded all United flights at Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday.

In a statement, United identified the system effect as Unimatic. That is the system that gathers and stores data about every flight. That data is then used to calculate flight times as well as weight and balance of the aircraft.

At 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night, United announced the system had been restored and flights were resuming at Newark Airport. The outage was first reports at 4:12 p.m. and lasted a little over five hours.

United said this outage was not related to recent cybersecurity concerns raised at the nations air carriers.

Are flights still being cancelled

The website FlightAware was not showing any cancelled or delayed flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport early Thursday morning.

United is still urging you to confirm your flight.

Crews are continuing to work to restore normal operation, the airline said.

United is also still working with those impacted by the stoppage to get them rebooked. "Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations, the airline said.

