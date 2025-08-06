Even if not always visible, homelessness is a rising problem across New Jersey.

On the same winter night early this year, there were 13,748 people experiencing homelessness in New Jersey, as counted by the annual, point-in-time NJ Counts 2025 survey.

That was up 8% from last year — and was a 57% spike in homelessness in New Jersey since 2022, according to the data.

In that same three year span, sheltered homelessness increased by 51% and unsheltered homelessness increased by 103%.

“Honestly I think we’re seeing more and more of a shift of who is experiencing homelessness and really seeing it can be anyone. A lot of folks are one paycheck away from possibly experiencing homelessness,” Katelyn Ravensbergen, Senior Associate of Monarch Housing Associates, said to New Jersey 101.5.

The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency partners with Monarch Housing Associates in doing the annual Point-in-Time Count.

And, the financial stresses are getting worse.

Recent federal cuts to social service benefits are putting an even greater strain on already tight household budgets, Ravensbergen said.

Other key findings of NJCounts 2025 as taken on Jan. 28:

▪️ 11,753 persons counted as homeless were in sheltered locations (emergency shelter, hotel/motel placements, transitional housing, safe haven programs)- up 7.4% since 2024.

▪️ 1,995 persons were unsheltered, meaning they were staying outside, in vacant or abandoned buildings, or any other location not meant for human habitation. This represents a 14.9% increase since 2024.

▪️The number of homeless families was 1,484, with a family defined as a household with at least one child under the age of 18 and one adult.

▪️ Despite only making up a small portion of the New Jersey population (12%), Black or African American citizens make up almost half of the state’s homeless population, at 47% this year.

When asked in January to share factors that contributed to or caused their homelessness, 18% of households said they were asked to leave a shared residence, followed by 15% who said it was eviction or risk of eviction, and 14% of households that said loss or reduction of job income.

As for which counties have been hardest hit, Essex County has 18% of the state’s homeless population as of this year - followed by Burlington County, with 11%.

Union and Hudson Counties both were at 8% of the state’s total homeless count, followed by Mercer County with 7%.

Looking specifically at the state’s unsheltered homeless population, Atlantic County had the highest concentration with 275 individuals, followed by Essex, Mercer and Middlesex Counties.

New Jersey critical housing shortage linked to homelessness issue

In order to afford a two-bedroom rental home in New Jersey at federal "fair market rent" without paying more than 30% of income on housing costs, a household would have to earn $83,173 a year, the equivalent of working 2.6 full-time, minimum-wage jobs, according to data in the NJ Counts report.

That fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment in New Jersey is $2,079 — but average two-bedroom units are renting for between $2,000 and $3,500.

The gaps between incomes and market rents continue to widen, housing advocates say, which leaves more households at risk for housing instability.

Ravensbergen said this year's data shows that homelessness is in all state regions, "So even if it does not feel like it is as close to home, everybody should be paying attention to this issue, because it really is everywhere."

