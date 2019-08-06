Union County College ex-janitor busted: Weapons stash at home

CLARK — A former Union County College employee who called police to his home Monday, warning about potential acts of violence, was arrested in upstate New York Tuesday after police found bomb-making materials in the township home.

Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Robert J. Wills, 52, called from New York to warn police about someone being at his State Street home who planned to commit acts of violence.

Police who arrived at the home said they found 12 long guns, three handguns, ammunition, fireworks and materials and chemicals that could be used in the creation of explosive devices. Police said they encountered an adult who lived at the home. Officials did not describe the person's relationship to Wills.

The Union County Bomb Squad was sent to the home "to ensure the safety of the surrounding community," according to a post by Clark police on their Facebook page.

Wills was located at a relative's home in central New York and was taken into custody by the New York State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to New Jersey. He was charged with third-degree creating a false public alarm with additional charges being considered, according to Ruotolo.

Public records show Wills was a custodian at Union County College. A spokesperson said Wills' employment ended July 31.

