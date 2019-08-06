Bomb making material brings bomb squad to Clark home

CLARK —The Union County Bomb Squad responded to a home on State Street on Monday evening after police found “suspicious items” during a wellness check.

"Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of the surrounding community," police wrote on their Facebook page about the incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.

MyCentralJersey and FiOS 1 New Jersey reported police said bomb making material was found in the home.

Clark police and the Union County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return messages seeking more information.

