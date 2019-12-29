Two men shot in Jackson shopping plaza parking lot, police say

JACKSON — Two men were hospitalized after a parking lot shooting at a township shopping center very early Sunday morning.

The 20-year-old and 44-year-old were shot after a "disturbance" at an event being held at a business within the Jackson Crossing shopping plaza on Hope Chapel Road around 2 a.m., according to Jackson police.

Both men were hospitalized, police also said, while not disclosing the condition of either man.

The plaza includes The Hall at Jackson Crossing, a catering venue that holds up to 200 guests.

Police on Sunday did not confirm whether there was a direct connection between any events booked at the venue and the parking lot incident.

Lakewood police chief Gregory Meyer told New Jersey 101.5 his department's officers "assisted in securing victims and witnesses until Jackson had enough units to control the situation safely."

Jackson Police referred additional questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately return a message to New Jersey 101.5.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that according to unnamed sources told the Lakewood Scoop, one of the injured men was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center.

The shopping center also includes a Wawa, McDonald's, Retro Fitness, Surf Taco, Cornerstone Kitchen & Tap restaurant and Pezzolanti's Catering & Italian Specialties, among several other businesses.

