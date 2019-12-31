JACKSON — A Lakewood man has been charged in the attempted murder of two men shot at a township shopping center before dawn on Sunday.

Township police said two men, ages 20 and 44, were shot about 2 a.m. after a "disturbance" at an event being held at a business within the Jackson Crossing shopping plaza on Hope Chapel Road. The victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where they remained in stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Billhimer said Maleek Dorsey, 27, was arrested at his home on Monday during a search of his residence by Lakewood's SWAT team. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and was being held Tuesday pending a detention hearing.

Dorsey is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Billhimer did not reveal details about what led to the shooting or identity the men who were shot.

“This is investigation is far from over," the prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday and asked anyone with information to call his office at 732-929-2027.

The plaza includes The Hall at Jackson Crossing, a catering venue that holds up to 200 guests.

Other retailers at the shopping center include a Wawa, McDonald's, Retro Fitness, Surf Taco, Cornerstone Kitchen & Tap restaurant and two catering businesses.

