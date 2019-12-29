Jackson man accused of stabbing two men at Howell house party

HOWELL — An Ocean County man is in custody and charged with stabbing two men at a house party in the township on Friday night.

A 26-year-old man from Brick and a 27-year-old man from Howell got themselves to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus for treatment of stab wounds to their back and hands, respectively, according to Howell police.

Police said the men told them they stepped in when Ricardo Cruickshank, 26, of Jackson became "aggressive" with a female at a house party at 358 Ford Road. The two men said Cruickshank reacted by stabbing them, according to police.

Neither of the injuries is considered life threatening, according to police, who did not identify the men who were stabbed.

Jackson police arrested Cruickshank on Saturday, according to Howell police on their Facebook page. No details of the arrest were disclosed.

Cruickshank was charged with second degree aggravated assault with a weapon, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth degree possession of a weapon.

Two years ago Cruickshank faced drug possession charges alongside his neighbor.

He was charged in 2017 with possession of marijuana (over 50 grams), possession with intent to distribute over an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Xanax), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5