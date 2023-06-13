Tragedy before graduation – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Pitman, NJ high school senior drowns days before graduation

The body of Victor Rodriquez, a member of the Pitman wrestling team, was found in Alcyon Lake after a 17 hour search.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Human remains found after I-95 overpass collapse, report says

The driver for an unnamed Pennsauken trucking company lost control on an exit ramp, according to officials.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Accused NJ parks rapist admits D&R Canal State Park sex assault

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, of Raritan, has pleaded guilty to a charge from the Middlesex County sex assault in 2021. He still faces charges for trail rapes in Bridgewater and Franklin.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ hospitals may be forced to create price sheet for patients

Do you ever really know what you're going to be charged for a doctor or hospital visit?

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Body of NJ man recovered from Middlesex County lake

The Middlesex County prosecutor says the body of a Jamesburg man was found in a lake on Sunday.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.