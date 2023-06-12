Human remains found after I-95 overpass fire collapse in Philadelphia, report says

🔴 The Interstate 95 overpass that collapsed has been removed

🔴 The driver worked for a Pennsauken trucking company

🔴 He lost control of the tanker on a curved exit ramp

PHILADELPHIA — Human remains were removed from the debris of the Interstate 95 overpass collapse, according to a published report.

The roadway that once passed over Cottman Avenue carrying an estimated 160,000 vehicles daily collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck exploded in flames underneath.

The ruins were removed in the early morning hours of Monday with debris still remaining on the street.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the City of Philadelphia have not disclosed what happened to the driver or publicly identified the driver. During a Monday briefing, officials said the driver lost control of the truck on a curve on an exit ramp off Route 95.

6 ABC Action News reported human remains were found, which family and named sources identified as Nathaniel Moody. He worked for a Pennsauken trucking company, unidentified sources told 6 ABC Action News.

The truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of 87-octane fuel when it caught fire, according to the report.

CBS Philadelphia reported that a nearby gas station was expecting a delivery and called police when it didn't arrive.

Aftermath of an elevated section of Route 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia Aftermath of an elevated section of Route 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration Monday morning allowing the commonwealth to immediately draw federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process. A reconstruction plan has not yet been formalized.

“My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible," Shapiro said in a written statement.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg tempered expectations a bit during an address before the American Council of Engineering Companies. Buttigieg said he has spoken to city and state leadership about helping with "swiftly" addressing the disrurpion caused by the collapse.

“But, just to be clear, swiftly is not going to be overnight,” Buttigieg told reporters at the event. “We’re talking about major structural work."

