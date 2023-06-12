🔴 A search of Alcyon Lake in Pitman started Sunday night

🔴 Classes were canceled for all Pitman High School students Monday & Tuesday

🔴 Graduation will take place Wednesday as scheduled

PITMAN — The body of a high school senior who was days away from graduation was found in a lake Monday afternoon.

Pitman police began a search for Victor Rodriquez on Sunday night in Alcyon Lake. The search continued for 17 hours until his body was pulled from the lake.

Classes had already been canceled Monday at Pitman High School for all students as a result of the search.

Interim Superintendent Steven Crispin confirmed the death in a written statement.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," Crispin wrote. "On behalf of the board of education, administration, and staff, we offer our sincerest condolences to Victor's family and friends."

"It is with great sadness that after just over 17 hours of tedious and demanding work by many first responders," Mayor Michael Razze said on the borough Facebook page. "The mutual love and support of our community will help to carry us through this difficult time."

Search of Alcyon Lake in Pitman 6/11/23 Search of Alcyon Lake in Pitman 6/11/23 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

No classes Tuesday

Crispin said classes are again canceled at Pitman High School Tuesday with counselors available. Graduation will take place as scheduled on Wednesday.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Pitman students had been participating in a scavenger hunt.

Police Chief Dan McAteer told NJ.com that Rodriquez was a "standout” on the Pitman wrestling team. He was a winner at the NJSIAA Team Tournament in the Quarterfinal Round forSouth Jersey Group 1.

He was also the recipient of the Sandrino Award at the Pitman All Sports Banquet Thursday.

A tribute for Rodriquez will be scheduled, according to Crispin.

