Former NJ school principal charged as a peeping Tom burglar

WINSLOW — A six-month investigation into the case of a man peering into the windows of several homes and entering one of them led to the arrest of a former elementary school principal.

The investigation began in February when a woman reported a man entered her home in the Sicklerville section of Winslow and tried forcing her into a bedroom, according to Winslow police. The man fled before officers arrived.

The man returned to the same house in May and peered in the window but again was gone when police arrived.

Winslow police said they received several more calls in early August about a man looking in the window.

One last peep

Pitman police were called in late August to a house where a man peered into a window.

They arrested Danny McEaddy, 39, of Winslow.

McEaddy was linked by Winslow police to the previous incidents and charged with second-degree burglary, and three counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Officials confirmed McEaddy was the principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania in 2020. In a video introducing himself to the school, he said he was a husband and father with 15 years of experience as an educator.

After a year, he became principal at the Freedom Charter School in Camden through the 2022 school year.

Upper Darby district superintendent Daniel P. McGarry said that McEaddy did not work in the district after November 10, 2021 but had no additional comment.

Freedom Charter School superintendent Wyomia L. Scott told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement "that the charges are apparently regarding conduct that may or may not have taken place during or after Mr. McEaddy’s employment. Mr. McEaddy's actions in no way involve Freedom Prep Charter School.

Winslow police asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of peering into windows to call the department at 609-567-0700 ext. 1200.

NBC Philadelphia reported that a judge rejected McEaddy's release during a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

