Popular South Jersey brewery is closing for good

Another popular brewery in Pitman, New Jersey is shutting its doors and end its beer making for good.

This one hurts. I have spent a LOT of time at this particular South Jersey brewery and will be beyond sad to see it go.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I've made SO many memories at Kelly Green Brewing Company. In fact, I was just there mere weeks ago and it was PACKED.

A good chunk of my family lives in Burlington County and catching up at Christmas is difficult because of juggling so many schedules. So, a couple years ago, we began having a post-New Year's day in Pitman, ALWAYS beginning at Kelly Green. Then, we'd grab pizza at Mannino's before ending our night at Human Village Brewing. We were all already devastated that THAT closed in 2021.

Over the years our family has grown. New members come in by marriage, others turn 21 and are finally old enough to sample some brews, and this year, my niece Samantha and her husband Chris brought along their baby daughter! But THAT'S Kelly Green! It's always been a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere where everyone can hang. PLUS, it's one of the local breweries with consistently great variety in the beers. Their flights rarely disappoint.

Kelly Green Brewing Co./Facebook Kelly Green Brewing Co./Facebook loading...

Kelly Green opened in Pitman in 2016 becoming Gloucester County's first brewery, 42 Freeway reports. Why is Kelly Green closing? It's owner simply wants to spend more time being a husband and raising his three kids. Can't fault him for that. Running a brewery is a labor of love but it's a big job.

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Green is heading into its final weekend in business, Friday March 24th through Sunday, March 26th. They'll have live music, and they're offering $5 bottles of their Saison plus 50 percent off merchandise. More than anything, it's one last chance to celebrate Kelly Green, it's staff, and to thank them all for the memories.

Kelly Green Brewing Company is located at 101 W. Jersey Avenue, Pitman, NJ.

18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist Ah, there's nothing like a local bar where everyone knew your name. Bars you'd hit with friends until the lights came on and the bartender proclaimed 'last call!' Let's look back on the ones you miss the most.