Dark lake searched for missing 18-year-old NJ high school student

🔴 A swimmer at Alcyon Lake in Pitman didn't resurface Sunday night

🔴 He is reportedly an 18-year-old Pitman High School senior

🔴 Pitman high school students are not required to attend classes Monday

PITMAN – Dive teams searched a South Jersey lake all night for an individual who was reported drowned.

A crowd gathered around Alcyon Lake in Pitman during the search, which included a helicopter. The borough said Monday that the search was continuing.

"Our community is thankful for the efforts of all the agencies that have responded to assist throughout the night and into today," borough officials said in a written statement.

NBC Philadelphia reported that an 18-year-old Pitman High School student participating in a scavenger hunt was the subject of the search.

Pitman Deputy Emergency Manager Coordinator told 6 ABC Action News that one member of the group unsuccessfully tried to pull the student out of the water.

The identity of the missing student was not disclosed.

Pitman Mayor Michael Razze said Monday's borough council was canceled with an abbreviated meeting at 8 p.m. for members to address "sensitive issues."

A crowd watches a search of Alcyon Lake in Pitman 6/11/23 A crowd watches a search of Alcyon Lake in Pitman 6/11/23 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

A school prepares to mourn

Pitman High School on its Instagram account said high school students are not required to report to school on Monday. Exams for all students were canceled.

Counseling would be available for students all day at the school. An "informational session" would be held for seniors at 2 p.m.

The school's graduation is scheduled for Wednesday.

End-of-year tragedies

Lawrence High School senior Daijah McKithen, 18, died in a horrific crash on June 1 when she made an improper left turn on Route 1 into the path of a dump truck.

No charges were filed against the truck driver.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom