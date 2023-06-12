Body of NJ man recovered from Middlesex County lake

🔎 A body was found in a lake at a county park

JAMESBURG — Detectives are investigating after the body of a Middlesex County man was found in a public lake on Sunday.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Jamesburg police got a call reporting a body found at Thompson Park Lake. The lake, also called Manalapan Lake, is located within Thompson Park and is split between Jamesburg and Monroe. The lake is a popular spot for fishing, kayaking, and canoeing, according to the Middlesex County website.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the body belonged to a dead male.

Detectives investigating the finding identified the body as Trinidad Perez, 36, of Jamesburg. Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical trauma to his body.

It's not clear how Perez died. The county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy, which is expected to reveal an official cause of death.

Anyone with information about Perez's death or the finding of his body is asked to call Jamesburg police Det. Jim Dennis at 732-521-0011 or MCPO Det. Javier Morillo at 732-745-8843.

