A 38-year-old Somerset County man first busted for masturbating in public and then linked to three separate park rapes has admitted to one of the sexual attacks, on a woman in Middlesex County.

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, of Raritan, pleaded guilty on Thursday to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, stemming from the attack on a victim in fall 2021, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

His charges stemming from the Bridgewater rape of a woman near Duke Island and a third attack in Franklin Township were still pending, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Calyeca Postrero was picked up by police on Aug. 4, 2022, after a local resident reported the lewdness incident in Raritan.

Once in police custody, he was then linked to the knifepoint sexual assault of a woman in late September 2021 — as well as two separate attacks in Somerset County.

The victim said that while walking along a path in Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on the border of Plainsboro and South Brunswick, an armed man dragged her into a wooded area, demanded money and sexually assaulted her.

In July 2021, a different woman had reported being sexually assaulted by a man, also armed with a knife, in Duke Island Park, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

And two months earlier, a separate rape was reported in the Six Mile Run area of D&R Canal Park in Franklin Township in May 2021.

🔴 Calyeca Postrero faces 20 years in prison, under the plea

Calyeca Postrero would be subject to a sentence of 20 years in state prison, when sentenced in Middlesex County Superior Court on Oct. 30.

He would face the requirement of serving 17 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Following his term for the Middlesex County crime, Calyeca Postrero would then be on parole supervision for life, while also having to register with the state as a sex offender.

