Police share sketch of attacker in Franklin, NJ trail sex assault

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Law enforcement have released a police artist's sketch of a man wanted for a sexual assault reported along a trail on Monday.

Township police responded to a 911 call around 6 p.m. from a female runner, who reported being attacked by a man who had been passing on a bicycle near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road, in the Six Mile Run area of Delaware & Raritan Canal park.

Police said that the attacker is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, with a heavier build, and about 5 feet 7 inches.

He was last seen wearing black pants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gator face covering — and fled the area on his bicycle.

Detectives are urging the public to contact police if they see any individual matching the description provided by the victim.

D & R Canal State Park, 6 Mile Run trail in Franklin Township (Google Maps) D & R Canal State Park, 6 Mile Run trail in Franklin Township (Google Maps) loading...

The woman said that the unknown man got off of his bike while she was running and tackled her to the ground, according to Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart.

As the man tried to sexually assault her, the woman was able to fight back and escape from the assault, immediately dialing for help.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.

Police are working to determine if the suspect involved in this recent incident was the same man involved in two different attacks in Somerset and Middlesex Counties reported last year.

Sketches of suspects in Plainsboro, Bridgewater sexual assaults ARCHIVE: Sketches of suspects in Plainsboro, Bridgewater 2021 sexual assaults (State Police) loading...

2021 park rapes

In September, a woman reported being raped by a man armed with a gun as she walked inside D&R Canal park near the South Brunswick/Plainsboro border, Middlesex County authorities previously said.

In July, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man who had been armed with a knife in Duke Island Park, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with potential information relating to the sexual assault can contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 908-873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app, which can be downloaded to a smart phone for free, allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.