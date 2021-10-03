Police share sketch of suspect after armed rape in NJ state park

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The public has been asked to help locate a man said to be responsible for an armed rape on near a state park trail last week.

A woman was walking on a path in the area of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on Tuesday between 4:30 and 5 p.m., when a man forced her at gunpoint to another location where she was sexually assaulted, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Police said the suspect is described as a Latino male, between about 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark baseball cap.

A sketch artist's rendering of the man was released on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the attack or potential surveillance video from the area has been asked to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3287, Plainsboro Police at 609-799-2333 or South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646. Tips may also be submitted online.

