SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office are investigating a reported rape on a state park hiking trail on Wednesday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the adult woman was walking on a path along the canal in the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when she was approached by a gunman.

The woman was forced at gunpoint to another location where she was sexually assaulted, according to Ciccone.

The rapist was 5 feet 6 inches and was wearing dark clothes and a dark baseball cap.

The 70-mile towpath for joggers, bikers and wakers runs from the area of Bakers Bain Road in Lawrence to New Brunswick.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the attack or surveillance video to call her office at 732-745-3287.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

