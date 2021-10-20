NJ cops see similarities between Bridgewater, Plainsboro park rapes

PLAINSBORO — Investigators say there are "similarities" between the sexual assaults of two different women, roughly two months apart, in the areas of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park and in a Bridgewater park.

Spokespersons for both the Middlesex and Somerset County Prosecutor's Offices told New Jersey 101.5 that the offices are working collaboratively, but would not disclose further details, pending the ongoing investigations.

No arrest has yet been made in the Sept. 28 rape of a woman who was approached by a man armed with a gun as she walked inside D&R Canal park near the South Brunswick/Plainsboro border, prosecutors said.

The man took her to a "secondary location" where she was assaulted, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Police said that suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s between about 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, wearing dark colored clothing and a dark baseball cap. He is believed to have been riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the attack or potential surveillance video from the area has been asked to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3287, Plainsboro Police at 609-799-2333 or South Brunswick Police at 732-329-4646. Tips may also be submitted online.

Sketch of suspect in sexual assault of a woman in a Bridgewater park in July 2021 (Somerset County Crime Stoppers)

July attack in different park

On July 18, a woman was riding a bike in Duke Island Park around dusk, when she said she stopped to use her cell phone, according to the Somerset County Proseutor's Office.

A man came up from behind, held a knife to the woman's throat and asked for money before sexually assaulting her in some nearby bushes, prosecutors previously said.

Police said that man was described as between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, 150 to 175 pounds, with a medium to stocky build and an olive to dark skin complexion.

The suspect was said to be roughly in his 30s, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt and dark pants, police said.

No arrest has been made stemming from that assault, either. Crime Stoppers of Somerset County is offering a $2,500 reward for information related to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

D & R Canal Park rape suspect (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

