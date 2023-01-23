Top NJ news stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

In 2022 alone, municipal police departments across New Jersey issued more than 27,000 tickets for cell phone use behind the wheel, according to the New Jersey Judiciary.

⬛ Cops: NJ man who stole 220 pairs of underwear also had child porn

William Borrero of Marlton is accused of stealing over 200 pairs of women's and children's underwear and having child porn.

⬛ Driver of burning car found dead in Lincoln Park, NJ woods

Investigators are probing the link between a burning car in Lincoln Park and a dead body found near Lynn Park on Saturday morning.

⬛ NJ 'threat assessment' teams will spot 'students of concern'

Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023.

⬛ Snow coming to NJ?

Another storm system moves into New Jersey this Wednesday, and it could bring snow.

