‍🤷 A woman at a Marlton apartment complex told cops her clothes were stolen

🚨 Investigators said a search turned up hundreds of pairs of stolen underwear

💻 The search also turned up evidence of child porn, police said.

EVESHAM — A serial panty thief also made a habit of collecting child pornography, according to police.

William Borrero, 39, is accused of stealing more than 220 pairs of women's and children's underwear and keeping the undergarments at his home. Evesham police said they found "electronic evidence" of child pornography at the residence as well.

The investigation began the day after Christmas when a woman at the Nieuw Amsterdam apartments in Marlton reported that her clothes had been taken from an apartment complex washing machine. She told officers that it wasn't the first time someone had stolen her clothing.

Authorities identified their prime suspect as Borrero and searched his residence on Jan. 20. They shockingly found over 220 pairs of stolen undergarments, according to police.

Borrero was arrested and charged with one count each of third-degree possession of child sex abuse materials and third-degree theft. He is currently being held at Burlington County jail.

While investigators said they found hundreds of pairs of stolen underwear, it's unclear how many victims there were. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Evesham police department at 856-983-1116.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military