Driver of burning car found dead in Lincoln Park, NJ woods

LINCOLN PARK — Investigators are actively probing the link between a car found burning near a commercial building and a body found in a park half a mile away.

The vehicle fire broke out along Ungerer Way in Lincoln Park around 7:16 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. The offshoot road leads to buildings owned by Ungerer & Company, a privately owned business.

Police and fire responded to the scene. The blaze was put out without any injuries and investigators began looking into the cause of the fire.

Then hours later, the body of a male was found half a mile away in the woods near Lynn Park around 3 p.m., according to officials. The community park features paths, playground equipment, a baseball field, and open space.

Authorities said their investigation confirmed the identity of the victim, who was the driver of the vehicle found on fire. The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.

"At this time there is no indication of suspicious criminal activity," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Lincoln Police said there was no threat to the community.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office, the county sheriff's office, and the Lincoln Park police are investigating.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the MCPO for more information.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

