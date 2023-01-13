Top New Jersey News Stories for Friday
Rutgers sued over vaccine mandate.
Eric Scott has the top New Jersey News Stories for Friday on New Jersey's First News.
⚫ Lucky 13?
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1.4 billion.
⚫ Rutgers Vax Mandate
An anti-vax group is challenging Rutgers' legal authority to require students to get the COVID vaccine
⚫ We see you
A New Jersey lawmaker seeks to restrict the use of facial recognition technology
⚫ Brutal Attack
A man beat a woman with a brick on the Atlantic City boardwalk
⚫ More Retail Closings
A big New Jersey retailer is closing more locations to stave off bankruptcy
⚫ More Rain?
Weather will improve heading into the weekend.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
