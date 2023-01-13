Top New Jersey News Stories for Friday

Rutgers sued over vaccine mandate.

Eric Scott has the top New Jersey News Stories for Friday on New Jersey's First News.
⚫ Lucky 13?
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1.4 billion.

⚫ Rutgers Vax Mandate
An anti-vax group is challenging Rutgers' legal authority to require students to get the COVID vaccine

⚫ We see you
A New Jersey lawmaker seeks to restrict the use of facial recognition technology

⚫ Brutal Attack
A man beat a woman with a brick on the Atlantic City boardwalk

⚫ More Retail Closings
A big New Jersey retailer is closing more locations to stave off bankruptcy

⚫ More Rain?
Weather will improve heading into the weekend.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23

The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever

These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.
Filed Under: New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM