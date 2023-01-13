Rutgers sued over vaccine mandate.

Eric Scott has the top New Jersey News Stories for Friday on New Jersey's First News.

⚫ Lucky 13?

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1.4 billion.

⚫ Rutgers Vax Mandate

An anti-vax group is challenging Rutgers' legal authority to require students to get the COVID vaccine

⚫ We see you

A New Jersey lawmaker seeks to restrict the use of facial recognition technology

⚫ Brutal Attack

A man beat a woman with a brick on the Atlantic City boardwalk

⚫ More Retail Closings

A big New Jersey retailer is closing more locations to stave off bankruptcy

⚫ More Rain?

Weather will improve heading into the weekend.

