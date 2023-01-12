Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday.

Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman.

The attack happened on the boardwalk in front of the Ocean Club condominium around 4:05 p.m.

Cooper was still at the scene holding the T-shirt when police arrived.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of her injuries to her head.

Police said Cooper and the woman do not know each other.

Cooper was charged with assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Breaking AC reported that Cooper's detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed at the request of the state.

Crime was on a downturn in Atlantic City as of 2020, the last year Uniform Crime Report statistics are available on the police website but more recent statistics were not immediately available on Thursday.

