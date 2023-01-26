Top New Jersey News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Murphy and Oliver get new rides with pandemic relief funds

The state is now detailing how Murphy and Democrats spent billions in COVID relief money

⬛ 2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control

The adult smoking rate in the Garden State is a little under 11%.

⬛ Starting next month, PSE&G customers will see lower gas bills

Starting, Feb. 1, PSE&G plans to lower gas bills for its residential customers by about 15 dollars per month, according to the utility.

⬛ 61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold

The biggest prize of 2022 in New Jersey was hit on Aug. 1.

⬛ Man charged with raping woman in Newark Airport parking garage

Thomassal Watkins is charged with sexual assault for attacking a woman in the Conrac Parking Garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A on Jan. 19, 2023.

