✈ A West New York man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking garage connected to Terminal A

✈ Terminal A opened in January with a brand new $2.7 billion look and modern security

✈ Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives

ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to her car at the Conrac Parking Garage around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, when a stranger emerged from the shadows and sexually assaulted her. The garage is connected to Terminal A, which reopened two weeks ago.

As soon as she had the chance, the victim called the police. Cops from the Port Authority police soon got to the scene and immediately began a search for the culprit.

Within minutes, they found 40-year-old Thomassal Watkins still on the airport grounds and identified him as the assailant, according to Lawlor. The prosecutor's office in a statement said detectives found "significant evidence" after what it called an "exhaustive investigation."

Thomassal Watkins. (Union County Prosecutor's Office) Thomassal Watkins. (Union County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Watkins is being held at Union County jail pending a Friday court appearance. He is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Anyone with more information is still urged to contact UCPO Det. Claudia Diaz at 908-965-3779 or Port Authority police Det. Amos Shand at 973-961-6308.

👮‍♂️ New Newark Airport Terminal A, modernized security

After $2.7 billion in spending and a month-long delay, a brand new Terminal A opened at Newark Liberty International Airport with one million square feet of space. Officials boasted about its state-of-the-art amenities.

“Newark Liberty’s new Terminal A will serve as a stunning showcase of the art, history and cuisine of the Garden State,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “This new terminal reflects the best of our region."

Newark Airport Terminal A (credit Port Authority of New York New Jersey) Newark Airport new Terminal A (credit Port Authority of New York New Jersey) loading...

Terminal A also opened with a new, connected $400 million public parking garage. The Conrac Parking Garage features 2,700 parking spaces and rental car facilities.

READ MORE: Brand new terminal at Newark Airport finally opens next week

The first flight from the new Terminal A departed on Jan. 12. One week later, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in the parking garage, according to the prosecutor.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Conrac Solutions for comment on the security in its parking lot.

The new Terminal A at Newark Airport. (Port Authority of NY/NJ) The new Terminal A at Newark Airport. (Port Authority of NY/NJ) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back Sometimes you've just got to move on.