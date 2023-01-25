61 NJ Lottery prizes of $1M or more — where they were sold

Not one New Jersey retailer sold a jackpot-winning ticket for any Powerball or Mega Millions drawing in 2022, but players throughout the state still managed to claim 61 prizes worth $1,000,000 or more across several New Jersey Lottery games.

The agency on Wednesday released an interactive map (below) so you can see where the winning tickets were sold. New Jersey law permits big winners to remain anonymous.

The biggest prize of 2022 in New Jersey was hit on Aug. 1. A ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Maplewood matched all the numbers of Pick-6 drawing and hit for $17.6 million.

That was one of six Pick-6 jackpots hit in New Jersey last year. The other five jackpots ranged from $2.7 million to $7.1 million.

Twenty-five tickets in 2022 hit the second-tier prize ($1,000,000) for Mega Millions and Powerball drawings. Due to add-ons purchased by some players, the prizes on seven of those tickets jumped to $2 million or $3 million.

Twenty scratch-off players claimed prizes of $1,000,000 or more in 2022. Six of the tickets were hit for $3 million.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

