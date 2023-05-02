Toll cheat crackdown – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Thousands of NJ toll cheats caught, fined millions of dollars

The Port Authority collected more than $21 million last year in past due tolls and fees, from drivers with obstructed, missing or fictitious license plates

Click HERE to read more

⬛ White House blocks NJ mayor from entering Muslim celebration

The U.S. Secret Service said Monday it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden.

Click HERE to read more

⬛ NJ police give out steering wheel locks to fight TikTok car theft

Amid a social media challenge targeting millions of Hyundai and Kia cars — State Police are joining efforts to stop the theft.

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Woman charged in NJ cop hit-run has lost her license 3 times

Rachel Glatt, charged with hitting Robbinsville police officer Connor Boyle, has had her license suspended three times.

Click HERE to read more

⬛ Cops ask for help to identify suspects in Best Buy robbery

Do you recognize the two people caught on camera amid a robbery at the Best Buy in Mount Laurel, Burlington County?

Click HERE to read more.

