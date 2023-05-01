The identities of two people are wanted in reference to a robbery that took place in Burlington County over the weekend.

We go to Mount Laurel where the local Best Buy was robbed on Sunday, April 30. Sources report the store was robbed at gunpoint during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

More than one employee reportedly had the weapon aimed in their direction during the incident. Unfortunately, the cops have not since been able to identify the two people caught on the store's surveillance footage.

Luckily, the pictures shared by the Mount Laurel Police Department are pretty clear. The faces of both suspects are clearly visible.

As to what was actually taken from the store, the only things reportedly stolen were two iPhones. Nothing else has been reported stolen at this time. It was after the phones had been snatched that the pair began pointing the gun at various employees. No injuries have yet to be reported as a result of the altercation.

The two suspects are still at large, though. That's why the Mount Laurel Police Department has released some images in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the two suspects.

The cops did reveal that both suspects look like they were less than 5 feet in height.

Any and all information you have should be reported to the Mount Laurel Police Department. They can be reached at 856-234-8300. There is also an anonymous tip line you can call: 856-234-1414 X1599.

The two were last seen speeding away in a silver Acura TSX.

